Vote for Webert

When you go to the polls on November 7th, the choice is easy — vote for Michael Webert for Delegate.

Mike has been an excellent representative for the people of Rappahannock County over the past six years. As a farmer, Mike is the only candidate in this race that knows the challenges that we face in this agricultural area of the state.

While I could highlight many major legislative victories Mike has won in Richmond, one I am most proud of is his fight to secure an extra $75,000 in funding for the Rappahannock County Public School system. If given the chance to represent us for another term, Mike will continue to fight for our sleepy county each and every day in Richmond.

Mike has fought for farmers, small businesses, and to conserve the beauty of the 18th District. He’s not just fighting for Virginia, he’s fighting for us.

I hope you will join me on Election Day, November 7th, in voting for Michael Webert.

Alex Foster

Flint Hill