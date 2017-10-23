Look to the weeds

By Staff/Contributed October 23, 2017 Photos 1

They say when life is not coming up roses look to the weeds, and there are plenty to be had in front of the former River District Arts building in Sperryville. On the market since 2015, Jerome and Lucille Niessen, owners of the mothballed landmark — which visitors drive past to reach a number of Sperryville businesses and events, such as the upcoming “End of Oktoberfest” — moved to Africa, evicting in the process the many local artists who had leased studio and gallery space (seen here in 2012, and today).

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 4281 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

1 Comment

  1. This is a prime example of why I use the terms “upper or middle income” rather than “upper or middle class”: because money has NOTHING to do with class.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*