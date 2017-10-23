They say when life is not coming up roses look to the weeds, and there are plenty to be had in front of the former River District Arts building in Sperryville. On the market since 2015, Jerome and Lucille Niessen, owners of the mothballed landmark — which visitors drive past to reach a number of Sperryville businesses and events, such as the upcoming “End of Oktoberfest” — moved to Africa, evicting in the process the many local artists who had leased studio and gallery space (seen here in 2012, and today).