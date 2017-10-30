About Luke Christopher 48 Articles
Luke is a "Best of D.C." photographer who has been published, in print, in The Washington Post, The Washington Times and Miami New Times. He started his photography career as a reporter for the University of Maryland's daily newspaper and served as the entertainment editor for "City Living " magazine.
Congratulations to BizRapp and to RappNews for their fine job of presenting
a very informative candidate’s discussion. I must say, with all due respect, that
the incumbents appeared to be in need of life-support. Their presentations were
desultory, stumbling, and cliche-ridden. They are truly fine fellows, but the
BOS needs renewed energy and vitality. The challengers both appeared better
informed, sharper, and far more energetic. We should thank the incumbents for their
service, give them gold watches, and see if Ms. Smith and Mr. Konick can help create a pro-active
BOS and get some needed things done, rather than the current reactive BOS that has kicked
many a can down the road. We desperately need new energy here and now.
Ben Jones