Absurd, self-serving candidacy

David Konick is running, as a write-in candidate, for the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors seat for the Stonewall-Hawthorne District, now held by long-time resident and board vice chairman Chris Parish. I write to urge voters to re-elect Mr. Parish.

Mr. Konick, an attorney, is a legal bully who uses his law license to intimidate and harass others. He thrives on controversy, and if there is no controversy he creates it. When he is unable to get what he wants politically, he resorts to legal threats and to initiating lawsuits which are invariably dismissed by the court at considerable expense to county taxpayers.

For example, he has filed frivolous lawsuits against the BOS, including as defendants each member of the board personally; another lawsuit against the board of zoning appeals (on which he serves) including as a defendant the BZA Chairman, personally; another against the Town of Washington, and one against the Inn at Little Washington. Most recently, he filed a case against John Lesinski, a member of the BOS. All of these cases have been dismissed by the Circuit Court, except for the last — which has not yet been heard. Nothing worthwhile has been accomplished as a result of Mr. Konick’s lawsuits. And the cost of these lawsuits to county taxpayers? In excess of $80,000.

Mr. Konick often behaves unprofessionally and in a manner unbecoming of a member of the legal profession. He was convicted of a misdemeanor, in just one of those instances, in 2005 by the General District Court of Rappahannock County for using obscene, vulgar, and indecent language to a county official, fined $2,000 and publicly reprimanded by the Virginia State Bar. He has made many other rude, derogatory, sexist and misogynist remarks in public forums, particularly to or concerning women in positions of authority, and often posts rude, obscene and derogatory remarks on RappNet. He is the kind of lawyer who gives lawyers a bad name.

David Konick has no business serving on the Rappahannock Board of Supervisors. Every self-respecting voter in the Stonewall-Hawthorne District should, without question, reject his absurd and self-serving candidacy and vote for Mr. Parish.

Audrey Regnery

Washington