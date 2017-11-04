To clear the air about the bike path

I cannot stand by any longer and let false rumors float through the county. There is no way I would ever vote for a $5 million dollar bike path. What we voted for is a resolution to allow RappTrails to apply for a grant for a transportation alternative path.

The grant money has already been collected by the federal government and passed on to VDOT. This covers 80 percent of the total $1 million cost of the 1.2 mile path that would connect the two schools. The other 20 percent has been pledged by private citizens.

In the event the grant is approved I would not vote to accept the grant without assurance that the funds were fully committed and available to the county. We would have until June to do so. There would also need to be money set aside for maintenance so the Rappahannock County taxpayer is completely protected. You will not find a better protector of your tax dollars than I have been over the past eight years.

Chris Parrish

Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor

Editor’s note: Incumbent Chris Parrish is seeking his third term on the county’s board of supervisors, with Election Day this Tuesday, Nov. 7.