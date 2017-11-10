A note from Chris Parrish

To the voters of Stonewall-Hawthorne District:

Thank you for your support on Election Day. The fact that I didn’t receive what amounted to more than 30 percent of the votes cast does, however, send me a strong message that there is concern.

A large part of that I believe emanated from Mr. Konick’s assertion that I would spend $5.9 million dollars of county money on a bike path, when in fact I would not be willing to spend any local taxpayers’ money. I understand the fear that created.

I will strive to discern other concerns that are legitimate and address them in the future. Meanwhile, I congratulate Mr. Konick on a well-run, efficient campaign

Chris Parrish

Supervisor, Stonewall-Hawthorne