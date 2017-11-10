‘Trail Ride’ a big success

The Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company Benefit Trail Ride, held the weekend of October 27-29, was a huge success despite heavy rain on Sunday. This was the 10th anniversary of the Ride which is considered by participants to be one of the best of its kind in the mid-Atlantic region.

Naturally, to produce an event such as this — attended this year by over 500 riders — requires a huge amount of work, the vast majority of it volunteer. If I try to list everyone, I’m sure to err and inadvertently hurt someone’s feelings. Those of you who contributed in any way know who you are and, I hope, take pride in a job well-done and realize how very much appreciated you are!

That said, there are those who did yeoman’s work and deserve a special mention. First and foremost is Deborah Miloslavich, the chief organizing force behind the Ride. Fortunately for the Fire Department and for Ride attendees, she has a lot of experience in all aspects of the event.

Then there are her long-suffering, non-horsey husband, Bob, and son, Dan Stevens, who have been working with Deborah for at least the past month. Many, many thanks to Colonel Dickey of Wakefield Manor and his family, the Miloslaviches, the Guiffres, Fran Krebser and several other neighbors who declined mention for the use of their land.

Sandy and Rick Nawrocki provided and set up tents. Jinx Fox from Orlean spearheaded lunches, while many community members made goodies for breakfasts and desserts for the benefit dinner on Saturday night. They also served meals.

The excellent dinner was made by MSgt. Ken Hein, assisted by a number of his buddies from the Wakefield Manor Hunt Club, with Audra and Rob Dickey handling the dinner logistics.

Updike Dumpsters generously donated a large roll-off container to the cause. The Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department kept water containers full. Jennifer and John Alexander were wherever help was needed.

Special mention has to go to department members Kell Achenbach and Bob Metcalf for handling the registration paperwork and to those two, plus Bill Jarrett, Troy Baker, and President Frank Huff for greeting all participants.

Sherry Hamill-Huff

Secretary

Flint Hill