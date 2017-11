The Nethers Hot Club would like to thank all the fans who came out last Sunday for our performance at Central Coffee Roasters in Sperryville.

We love having the opportunity to share these timeless old jazz standards with young and old alike, and to tell the fascinating history of what was going on in the world when these songs were written. It’s an honor to continue the legacy of live jazz by playing for such an enthusiastic audience.

Linda Heimstra

Nethers