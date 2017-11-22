Alumni tournament this weekend

Courtesy of RCPS PTO

The Rappahannock County Public Schools Parent Teacher Organization (RCPS PTO) would like to thank the following local team sponsors for their generous support of our upcoming Alumni Basketball Tournament: A & E Excavating, B & B Signal, Miller & Smith Home Builders, Pepsi-Cola, TC Robey Construction, Shaw’s Services and Sperryville Trading Café and Market.

This year our referee sponsor is Appleton Campbell and Union Bank & Trust. The money we raise allows us to enrich the education of Rappahannock students in countless ways throughout the school year.

Our 6th annual tournament will be this upcoming weekend Friday, Nov. 24, and Saturday, Nov. 25. Both nights will feature two mens basketball games. On Friday, our event will begin with a ladies basketball game and Saturday will be ladies volleyball. Also, a big thank you to our players who are playing this weekend.

Both nights we will be offering full concessions and T-shirt sales. For more information email pto@rappahannockschools.us.

Please come out Friday and Saturday night at 6 to this fun community event.

Katherine Todd

RCPS PTO secretary