Courthouse Row for Nov. 23

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Nov. 9-16:

Hampton

Mark E. Rhein and Elizabeth Rhein, husband and wife to Melanie Dawn Egan and Stuart James Egan, 8.8206 acres, $547,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 29-70B

Theresa O. Kilby to Michael Pettit and Kathryn L. S. Pettit, husband and wife, parcel 4 Hanis Manor Estate, $230,000, general warranty $230,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 18-63F

Jackson

David A. Willingham to Wayne Alan Woodward, Peter B. Baldwin and Sherri L. Baldwin, 6.7381, $90,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-29

Rappahannock County

Sue Many Deal, Robert A. Deal, husband to Robert A. Deal and Sue Many Deal, husband and wife, 2 tracts, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 27-46

Stonewall

Elizabeth of Burkhardt to William L. Cole IV and Carol Ann Cole, husband and wife, 7.786 acres, $435,000m tax map 56-51

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Dan Plain, Flint Hill, new panel box, $800

Clifford Mumm, Sperryville, solar array, $74,440

Gary Bunch, Flint Hill, change panel box, $700

Thomas Morgan, Washington, solar array, $20,137.60

Stephen Morse, Washington, solar array, $35,521.60

Cattle Cross LLC, Amissville, gas lines, $200

SBA Communications Corp SBA, Flint Hill, antenna upgrades, $22,000

Nevada Estes, Washington, demolish barn, no cost

Hazel Williams, Chester Gap, generator, $7,903.75

David Brooke Miller, Washington, antenna upgrades, $22,000

Marriage licenses

Michael Hilton Horton, 26, to Tara Kay Stum, 30, both of Washington

James William Fletcher III, 64, to Malinda Margaret Anna Brakeman, 43, both of Woodville

Monnin Michael Ely, 28 and Diana Sirhu, 30, both of Washington D.C.

Daniel Jeffrey Stevens, 39, to Amy Louise Aldinger, 38, both of Huntly

William Wallace Gartner, 55, to Rebecca Lynn Sheffield, 51, both of Castleton

Bryan Scott Vickers, 27, Front Royal, to Brittani Renee Dodson, 24, Sperryville

Maicon Rodrigo Lorenzi, 33, to Mary Helena Parrish, 29, both of Oak Bluffs, Mass.

Gerald Wayne Smith, 47, to Sara Katherine Burek, 28, both of Locust Grove

James Francis Wood, 32, to Sarah Ann Gaffney, 30, both of Chester Gap

Nicholas Mason Chacon, 24, to Ashley Nichole Stelmach, 25, both of Culpeper

Joshua Brannon Bywaters, 26, Amanda Marie Frye, 27, both of Flint Hill

Vincent Edward Rice, 29, to Brittany Dawn Campbell, 23, both of Huntly