Down Memory Lane for Nov. 23

May 5, 1999

Since 1936, Marilyn Merrill Bailey’s home has been at 665 Warren Avenue in Washington. Just off the living room is a sitting room filled with little girls’ dresses hanging on coat racks and door frames. Behind this room is Mrs. Bailey’s office filled with sewing equipment and materials.

Mrs. Bailey displays many of the dresses as if it was a boutique clothing store.

She comments, “Many of the dresses I’m making are from patterns of the 1950’s. So much charm and a lot of fabric in them. I still hand finish everything. I put the buttons on by hand, these wouldn’t dare come off, and I make my own button holes. I hem by hand. The necks are hand stitched.”

“I’m big on buttons and bows everywhere. I put ruffles and lace on every conceivable place you can imagine. I lean toward the older, wide sashes and double them, so that they’re not tacky. I like them to look nice going as well as coming,” says Mrs. Bailey.

Mrs. Bailey finishes her dresses by putting a personalized label on each one. In a flowing script, the label states: “An original To Remember by Marilyn M. Bailey,” or “Made With Tender Living Care by Marilyn M. Bailey.

~ ~ ~

You may know them as Flint Hill Herb and Flower Farm. But Richard and Rosalie Lysaght changed the name of their business this spring to Flint Hill Nursery. And with the change in name they have more to offer.

In addition to the bedding plants and annuals they are better known for, they also carry perennials, herbs, vegetable plants and geraniums. Mr. Lysaght says that the geraniums are very popular.

Landscaping service is also new this spring at Flint Hill Nursery. In the past, the Lysaghts have focused their greenhouse on catering to landscapers. This spring, they started doing landscaping work.

Mrs. Lysaght wanted everyone to be aware that they do not use many chemicals in their greenhouses. She said that they are not organic farmers, but there is not much need for chemicals in a greenhouse because the environment inside is controlled. She says that many people may not be aware of that fact.

May 22, 2003

Sid Worley has traveled a long road on his quest to build a colonial style home near the northern end of Main Street in the Town of Washington.

He and his fiance, Mary Catherine Jeter, started last August with their first presentation before the town’s Architectural Review Board with approves new construction and changes to old structures.

Seven months later, the ARB made its ruling and denied their request on March 13 to build the home using the materials they presented.

It will have taken nearly a year — should the Washington Town Council render a decision at its July 9 meeting — to reach some conclusion on the matter.

At last week’s Town Council meeting, Mayor Eugene Leggett sought and received a motion to table consideration of Worley’s appeal until the council’s July meeting.

The mayor cited the need for “considerable research,” including visiting homes that are built with the materials in question: HardiPlank composite siding, EcoStar Majestic Slate polymer shingles and Beaconsfield railings and balusters. Worley hoped to use these materials along with conventional materials.

~ ~ ~

Johanna Day, a 1981 graduate of Rappahannock High School, is currently appearing in the successful debut of a new play at Arena Stage in Washington D.C.

This story is more than “a local gal makes good.” It is a story of a talented actress in a critically acclaimed play which has nearly everything; pathos, drama, and comedy.

The play also offers evocative and incisive glimpses into the lives of people many of us know (or often read about in the news), making it topical and identifiable in a personal way.

Day stars in a “pitch perfect” role but all players contribute to the whole and the synergy is palatable and energizing.

There’s also a short dance number by Fred Shiffman, the leading man who plays Day’s husband, that’s almost worth the price of admission.