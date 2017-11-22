The Rapp for Nov. 22

Butterball trophies for Turkey Trotters

Nearly 60 participants laced up their running shoes for the Commit to Be Fit 2nd Annual Turkey Trot last Saturday, and the two fastest trotters took home turkeys.

Photos by Holly Jenkins

While the challenging 5K course through the hills behind the Blue Rock Inn attracted some competitive runners, the overall atmosphere was fun and festive. Several runners even wore Thanksgiving inspired costumes. According to C2BF’s Wellness Integration Coordinator Jackie Tederick, the goal “was to bring the community together and promote physical activity.”

“We definitely achieved this goal,” added C2BF Nutritionist Amanda Grove.

The overall male and female 1st place finishers — Kreighton Long and Rachel Weghorst — were each presented a frozen turkey to celebrate their victories. In the children’s category, Nathan Genho and Elias Genho each won an iTunes gift card and waterbottle for their first and second place finishes. All participants received free apples generously donated by Lee’s Orchard.

According to RCHS Cross Country coach Kenny Burt, who volunteered to oversee the race: “You couldn’t have picked a better day to run. It was a great turnout and a great effort from everyone.”

Rosanna Reed and son Sam were all smiles after finishing the 3.1 miles on the hilly course.

“I haven’t run a race in 14 years,” said Rosanna. “Because of Commit to Be Fit’s group classes, like MMA cardio and walking group, I was able to complete this race. My feet didn’t stop moving.”

“That was the farthest I have run,” admitted Sam. “It was a great way to exercise.”

— Holly Jenkins

Yogurt anyone?

Numerous residents of Rappahannock County woke up Sunday morning to no electricity (read no eggs, pancakes, bacon or toast). But it didn’t take long for Rappahannock Electric Cooperative crews to arrive from Culpeper and restore power.

Strong wind gusts, which arrived late Saturday night and continued through Sunday — downing limbs and toppling trees in many instances — played a role in the electrical outages.

REC reported that all power was restored to the county by 9:22 a.m.

Grant workshop

RAAC’s Mitchell Arts Fund is holding a grant workshop on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 to noon at the Rappahannock Public Library. All who are curious about the program and/or thinking of applying for a grant are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Members of the Mitchell Arts Fund committee will go over the 2018 grant application and new guidelines and will answer your questions about submitting a proposal.

Applications and guidelines for 2018 grants will be available Dec. 1 on RAAC’s website: raac.org.

Since 2012, RAAC has awarded $160,000 to 50 Rappahannock artists and organizations — inspiring art and building community.

Coming home

“You can’t go home again,” said the novelist Thomas Wolfe in 1940. But clearly he didn’t anticipate what would happen to the Middle Street Gallery, Rappahannock County’s only non-profit art gallery and co-operative.

Indeed, after an interlude of seven years at two Sperryville locations, the gallery is delighted to announce that it will be going home to the little yellow house next to The Inn at Little Washington — 325A Middle Street, to be exact.

The gallery’s Gary Anthes recalls that Dan Lewis of Woodville co-founded the gallery in the basement of Clopton House as a for-profit in December 1981. In April 1983, he moved his gallery and framing shop across the street to the building next to The Inn, and he converted it to a non-profit co-op in 1987. Members debated the gallery name when it moved to Sperryville but decided to keep the Middle Street name as a nod to its proud history.

“A fortunate decision that has been,” writes Anthes.

The Middle Street Gallery will celebrate its return and re-opening in Little Washington with a public reception on Saturday, Dec. 9 (3 to 6 p.m.) and a ribbon cutting ceremony by Mayor John Fox Sullivan.

This reception will at the same time honor gallery member Rosabel Goodman-Everard, whose solo show, Doodling in the Dark, opens that day and will run through January 14. The gallery will also host visitors between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, during the Little Washington Christmas Parade.

Courtesy pho

As the region’s non-profit art center and cooperative, Middle Street Gallery has taken its responsibilities to the community seriously over the years. It often opens its doors to non-member artists, giving some of them what would be their first opportunity to exhibit in a gallery. Some of these exhibits feature students at nearby schools and colleges.

“In its new/old location, the gallery’s twenty-one members hope, having come full circle, that they will enter a new period of artistic fertility, inspiration and excellence,” says gallery president Ann Currie.

For the winter months, the gallery will be open Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Turkey and sides

Virginians will be able to feed their families a Thanksgiving meal for about $5.06 per person this year, which costs more than the national average, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.

A price survey of basic items found on the state’s Thanksgiving tables places the average cost of a traditional meal for 10 adults at $50.56. The menu includes turkey, dressing, sweet potatoes, rolls, peas, cranberries, a relish tray of carrots and celery, milk and pumpkin pie with whipped cream. Prices were reported by volunteer shoppers using no promotional sales or coupons.

This year’s average represents an increase of $6.54 from the 2016 average price of $44.02 for a 10-person meal.

The locality reporting the highest average cost for a meal this year was Gloucester County at $64.35. The locality with the lowest average cost was Floyd County at $31.78.

The average cost of a 16-pound turkey in Virginia was $25.24, or a little more than $1.57 per pound. Virginia consumers paid an average of $1.15 per pound last year.

The average price for a gallon of milk was $3.12; for peas, $1.56; for a 3-pound bag of sweet potatoes, $2.62; for celery, $1.49; for carrots, $1.07; for pie shells, $2.46; for whipping cream, $1.87; for canned pumpkin pie filling, $3.20; for cranberries, $2.55; for stuffing mix, $2.86; and for rolls, $2.52 a dozen.

Since VFBF began conducting the survey in 2003, the average cost of a family’s Thanksgiving meal in Virginia has increased by $11.44.

Nationally, an informal survey conducted by the American Farm Bureau Federation found the average cost of this year’s meal for 10 to be $49.12, or $4.91 per person. That represents a 75-cent decrease from last year’s national average of $49.67.

“Virginians may be paying slightly more than the national average cost of a basic Thanksgiving meal this year, but at just over $5 per person, it’s still a great bargain,” says the Farm Bureau.

Bland Music

Deadline alert for talented local musicians and their parents: The deadline to apply to the Bland Music Contest is Friday, Dec. 15.

Applications are available now for this crowd-pleasing music competition, sponsored by the Rappahannock Lions Club. The annual contest features Rappahannock’s young, home-grown musical talents performing at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 at The Little Washington Theatre, 291 Gay Street.

Applications are available by contacting Lion Spots Williams at 540-636-4100 or Spotswood47@gmail.com. Don’t delay!

Participants must live in the county and/or be enrolled in schools located in Rappahannock. There are instrumental and vocal categories for both high school and elementary-middle school. Winners receive first, second, third place and honorable mention cash prizes and the chance to move up into state competition.