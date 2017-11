Photo by Lisa Ramey

Wakefield Country Day School’s second grade teacher Virginia Lohr with her historical performers — Elliott Feeney, Emily Diehl, Isabelle Lohr, Dryden Whitson, Brendan Griffin, Van McKee, Preston Hamel and Wyatt Wood — wishing everybody a Happy Thanksgiving.

The children entertained students in grades PK-12 with their Thanksgiving Readers Theatre performance of “Squanto’s Squash,” which jumps into the history of Thanksgiving with pilgrims and Native Americans.