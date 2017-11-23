The ‘essence’ of Thanksgiving

By Chris Green

Thanksgiving packages for 200 needy families have been assembled in recent days by volunteers at the Rappahannock Food Pantry, who are seen here with pantry director Mimi Forbes (far right). As Rappahannock County resident Bev Hunter noted not long ago, Forbes “is about giving. She is about community. And our food pantry is not just about food. It is about health, and families, and fun, and sharing who we are with others.”