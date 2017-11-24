Washington column for Nov. 22

Back packs for kids

Photo by Ruthie Windsor-Mann

A good time was had by all 97 people who attended the Trinity Church Women’s dinner benefitting the Back Pack Program. A beautifully decorated parish hall, with tables set with linen, silver and crystal, and each table uniquely decorated in a harvest theme, set the scene — all enhanced with talk, laughter and goodwill.

A short talk followed the blessing, with Noel Laing, head of the program, providing some background. Approximately $6,000 will be turned over to the program.

Birthday party

Photo by Diane Moore

Chuck and Diane Moore from Harris Hollow attended a birthday party for their granddaughter, Lindley Garland, held at the home of her parents, Adrianne and Liam Garland in Great Falls. Lindley celebrated her birthday with family that included grandparents, aunts and uncles, and cousins as well as two special friends, Max and Natalie and their parents from Cary, N.C. Lindley turned 1 year old on November 7. She received many nice gifts and perhaps the most special part of the whole day was watching her enjoy cupcakes made by her mom!

Barn and breakfast

The Book Barn recently welcomed visitors from the Rappahannock Senior Center. Darcy Canton arranged an outing which included a stop at Trinity Episcopal Church to see decorations, breakfast at the Country Cafe, and a visit to the Book Barn for a special sale. The seniors were able to browse the shelves for cookbooks, novels, histories, travel and children’s books. Refreshments were served as well.

Angel and cherub

Rappahannock County Department of Social Services is currently accepting names for the Christmas Angel and Cherub Program for children and seniors in need during this holiday season They will be accepting names through Nov. 27. Please call the department at 540-675-3313 to submit your information.

Historical calendar

The Rappahannock Historical Society 2018 Calendar is now available for sale at the society for $16 including tax.

The society at 328 Gay Street will be open during the Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Museum Tours and Gift Shop sales only. Light refreshments will be available.

’Tis the season

With Thanksgiving upon us and the Christmas holiday right around the corner, it’s so easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holiday. I know I have.

Some people have already focused on the Christmas holiday — some earlier than others. I notice that R.H. Ballard’s shop windows are beautifully decorated for the holiday along with evergreen trees in the front.

A reminder for everyone: Be sure to ring in the holidays with Christmas in Little Washington on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m to 3:30 p.m., with festivities throughout the town. Come early for a full day of family fun. The holiday parade, which starts at 1 p.m. includes George and Martha Washington, who will be leading the parade along with the Rappahannock News Citizen of the Year. There will be a cavalcade of animals, floats, and performers — including Santa and a host of local dignitaries — through town. Free admission and parking. Maps and programs will be available throughout the town.

Also keep in mind that Christmas in Little Washington benefits the Rappahannock Food Pantry. There’s plenty to surprise and delight the whole family. Hope to see you there.