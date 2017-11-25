Straight ‘A’s’ for Fauquier Hospital, Culpeper Medical Center

Rappahannock County is fortunate to have a pair of “A” rated hospitals close at hand.

Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center this fall has earned its 11th consecutive grade ‘A’ in patient safety from The Leapfrog Hospital Group, a national nonprofit health care ratings organization that evaluates more than 2,600 hospitals every six months to assign a score of A to F based on measures related to safe care.

In addition, Fauquier Hospital was one of the 832 hospitals awarded an “A” for its commitment to keeping patients safe and meeting the highest safety standards in the U.S.

Both Culpeper Medical and Fauquier Hospital were among 41 hospitals in the state of Virginia to receive an ‘A’ for its commitment to reducing errors, infections, and accidents that can harm patients.

“We are so proud to have earned our 11th consecutive Grade ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group,” said Jeff Hetmanski, president of the Culpeper Medical Center. “This honor recognizes our commitment to safety and the dedicated work of our medical staff and team members to provide the safest and highest quality care at Culpeper Medical Center.”

Fauquier Hospital CEO Chad Melton said, “It is very gratifying to receive this recognition after months of unwavering focus on patient safety. Thank you to the physicians, nurses and support staff who work so hard to protect our patients from harm. We will continue to improve by putting patient care quality first.”

Virginia ranked fifth among states based on the number of ‘A’ hospitals compared to the total number of hospitals in the state for the fall 2017 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Survey. A top grade of ‘A’ helps patients assess the safety of a hospital — the higher the grade, the safer the hospital.