KKK fliers dropped on Rappahannock doorsteps

A not-so-nice Christmas message delivered from Washington to Flint Hill

Ku Klux Klan fliers placed in plastic bags and weighed down with bird seed were dropped early this afternoon onto the front door steps of numerous homes in the historic town of Washington and elsewhere in Rappahannock County.

Shortly after the fliers were discovered, Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton and at least one deputy, their office and adjacent Rappahannock County courthouse just one block away from where some of the fliers were left, were seen collecting the bags in the vicinity of Main Street and for several miles along Fodderstack Road.

Reached this afternoon, Sheriff Compton said her office received a phone call in the early afternoon from a resident who discovered the hate-filled flier in her driveway. Subsequent investigation by the sheriff’s office determined that the fliers were distributed not only along Main Street in the town of Washington but along Fodderstack Road as far as Dearing Road near Flint Hill, a distance of about five miles.

“We gathered all of them that we could see,” the sheriff said, adding that an investigation is underway to determine who might have distributed the fliers. “They were in most of the driveways along Fodderstack.”

“This message has been brought to you by Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan,” the headline of the flier reads. “Reminding you of the REASON for the Season. The Birth of our Savior and King JESUS CHRIST!”

The flier, which includes Bible passages from Psalms, Revelation, and John, also contains two photographs: one showing a menorah superimposed in front of the White House, and the other a painting of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a manger.

“Our question to you . . . Why is this OK?” the flier states, referring to the menorah, and then of the manger scene, “But this defensive?”

“Evidently, the whole ‘separation of church and state’ things must exclude Jews and their synagogues of Satan,” says the flier, which includes the KKK’s Loyal White Knights national office address in Pelham, N.C.

“Menorah in front of the White House? We see who’s in control and why America has become so anti-Christ,” it states. “With that being said, Merry CHRISTmas. Take your ‘Happy Holidays’ and shove it!”

The leader of the same KKK group said last August in the wake of white nationalist protests in nearby Charlottesville that he was happy that a Virginia woman, Heather Heyer, died after participant James Allen Fields Jr., drove his car at a high speed into a crowd of counter protesters.

Justin Moore, the group’s grand dragon, said in a voicemail to WBTV in Charlotte: “I’m sorta glad that them people got hit and I’m glad that girl died. They were a bunch of Communists out there protesting against somebody’s freedom of speech, so it doesn’t bother me that they got hurt at all.”

“I think we’re going to see more stuff like this happening at white nationalist events,” Moore warned the TV station.

In early September, KKK recruitment fliers were discovered in the town of Warrenton, according to the Fauquier Times. And on Sept. 22, the Winchester Star reported that several residents of western Frederick County found similar fliers in their driveways encouraging people to “Join the Ku Klux Klan.”

About two dozen Winchester residents received KKK recruitment fliers on Halloween night.