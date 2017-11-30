Courthouse Row for Nov. 30

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Nov. 17-21:

Jackson

Homebridge Financial Services Inc. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C., 38.8075 acres, $340,646.00, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 31-36

Gregory P. Coupe and Stacy A. Coupe, husband and wife, to Stefan Wesolowski, 5.12 ances, L and E, 1.9940 acres, $599,900.00, general warranty, tax map 32-B-1-A

Wakefield

Martha Hughes and Howard M. Weingarten, wife and husband to Barbara Zimmann Caceres and Marco Antonio Caceres, wife and husband, 6.5000 acres, $650,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 6-11

Tonya A. Lee to Peyton M. Raiford and Aaron Daniel Raiford, 0.03315 acres, $205,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map c-1-5-9

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Peter Pazmino, Chester Gap, gas tank and lines, $500

Denise Chandler, Washington, generator, $8,780