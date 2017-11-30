Fire and rescue calls for Nov. 30

Tuesday, Nov. 21
9:38 a.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3, and 4
2:01 p.m. — Jackson Lane, Boston, general illness, companies 1, 5 and 7
Thursday, Nov. 23
6:07 p.m. — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
Friday, Nov. 24
3:22 a.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
7:19 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, heart attack, companies 1, 4 and 7
1:54 p.m. — Mossie Lane, Amissville, injury, companies 1, 3 and 4
6:22 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
Saturday, Nov. 25
5:01 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 4
Sunday, Nov. 26
1:05 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, companies 3 and 5
5:41 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, company 1
5:45 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 9
7:45 p.m. — Swindler Hollow Road, Sperryville, diabetic emergency, company 7
Monday, Nov. 27
9:57 p.m. — Obannons Mill Road, Boston, public service, companies 1 and 5
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
