Rapp snow photo captures top prize

Photo by Joyce Harman

The Piedmont Environmental Council has announced the winners of the 8th Annual PEC Photo Contest, and capturing first place in the Beautiful Landscapes and Streetscapes category is this frosty photograph of the historic Ben Venue slave quarters snapped by Joyce Harman titled, “Christmas Snows on Ben Venue Road.” Harman is owner of Harmany Equine Clinic in Flint Hill and she says in her little spare time she enjoys photography. She exhibits her images at Old Rag Photography and Glassworks Gallery in Sperryville.