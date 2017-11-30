School news for Nov. 30

RCHS MVP, Coaches awards

Fall sports for 2017 have come to a close at Rappahannock County High School with the Fall Sports Awards Ceremony, held in the RCHS auditorium before a rapt audience of players, coaches and parents.

In Junior Panther Girls Cross Country, Cassia Gainer received the Coaches Award from Coach James Sharpe and the MVP award went to Sarah Dodson. On the Boys’ team, Sam Vandrey claimed the Coaches Award and Luke Ellis was honored with the MVP trophy.

In Varsity Girls Cross Country two Coaches Awards were given by Coach Kenny Burt — to Brooke Athelli and Jacklyn Humphries, both of whom were lauded for the tireless work all season long to help both themselves and their teammates. Group 1A State Champ Rachel Weghorst was also recognized for her record setting accomplishments, the youngest RCHS athlete to ever win a state title. On the boys’ side of the podium matching Coaches Awards were presented to Chase Wharton and Matthew Paratore.

Junior Panther Boys Soccer Coach Paul Paratore presented the Coaches Award to Kyle Hensley and the MVP award to Matthew Paratore.

In volleyball, Coach Jeff Atkins gave out two awards to his Junior Panther team, the Coaches Award to Natalia Flores-Pilkington and the MVP to Abigail Atkins. Junior Varsity Coach Seth Wyatt presented Madison Brantley with the Coaches Award and Mirandah Jenkins took home the MVP trophy. In the Varsity presentation, Coach Courtney Atkins lauded Amber Smoot’s efforts to help her team, symbolized with the Coaches Award, and Sarah East was the recipient of the MVP Award.

In Cheer, Coach Gwen Burley presented a Coaches Award to Junior Panther Keirsten Mills while Varsity cheerleader and exchange student Gaya Zolotukhina earned the Coaches Award and Cheyenne Stringfellow earned the MVP trophy.

Last up was football, with Coach Rich Hogan presenting Junior Panther Coaches Awards to Hunter Baker and Mason Ramey. Varsity Coach Kemp Pullin bestowed the Coaches Award on Drake Lynn with the MVP trophy going to Chance Graves.

Winter sports began in earnest this week, with our JV and Varsity basketball teams along with our Scholastic Bowl team beginning play. And in one last vestige of fall activities, Director Russell Paulette’s Regional Champion Theater Troupe will compete for a state title next Monday, Dec. 4, at Monticello High School.

Wyatt recognized

Three student school board representatives from around the state have been awarded Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Exhibitors Scholarships, and one of them hails from Rappahannock County High School — Virginia Wyatt, who received a $1,000 scholarship.

The three students were recognized at the recent VSBA Annual Convention in Williamsburg, which brings together school board members, superintendents, division administrators, and education officials from across the commonwealth.

The VSBA, a voluntary, nonpartisan organization of Virginia school boards, promotes excellence in public education through advocacy, training and services. The association offers conferences, information, training, and counseling designed to meet the needs of the commonwealth’s educational leaders.

Alumni tourney

The 6 th Annual Alumni Tournament was held on Friday, Nov. 24 th and Saturday, Nov. 25th at Rappahannock County High School. There were 40 RCHS alumni who participated with graduates representing several classes from 1974-2017. The men competed in a basketball tournament both nights, while the ladies competed in basketball on Friday and volleyball on Saturday.

This event raised nearly $5,000 for the school PTO. According to RCPS PTO Secretary, Katherine Todd, “this is a fun community event we look forward to every year.”

Todd added, “Be on the lookout for a Spring Softball Alumni Tournament.”

RCPS PTO would like to thank the event sponsors: Appleton Campbell, Union Bank, Pepsi-Cola, A&E Excavating Inc., Miller & Smith, T.C. Robey Construction, Shaw’s Service, Sperryville Trading Café Markey, and B&B Signal.

Photo by Katherine Todd

Photo by Katherine Todd

Photo by Katherine Todd

Hour of Code

RCPS students will be participating in the nationwide Hour of Code in honor of Computer Science Education Week. The Hour of Code is an introduction to computer science and coding. The Hour of Code will take place on Dec. 4th at RCES and on Dec. 7th at RCHS, immediately following school dismissal on both days.

— Jimmy Swindler and Holly Jenkins

Latin convention

Thirty six students from Wakefield Country Day School attended the annual Virginia Junior Classical League Convention held in Richmond on Nov. 19 and 20. Joining over 1,600 other Latin students from around the state, they took academic tests in subjects such as reading comprehension, Latin vocabulary, Roman history, daily life of the ancient Romans, Greek and Roman mythology and ancient geography.

Courtesy photo

They also participated in performance contests such as dramatic interpretation, in which students recite and act out a short story which they have memorized in Latin, and storytelling, in which students invent and deliver a story (in English) based on a classical theme.

In all, WCDS students won a total of 204 awards. This was second only to Thomas Jefferson School for Science and Technology, which brought four times the number of students.

Some WCDS highlights include: 5 of the top 10 overall achievement awards for Grades 6-8, 4 of the top 10 overall achievement awards in Grades 9-11, 3 of the top 10 overall achievement awards for Grade 12.

WCDS won more 1st place ribbons (35 total) than any other school. Also, Senior Harmony Lindstrom won Best in Show for Dramatic Interpretation; senior Douglas Griffin won Best in Show in three separate areas: Storytelling, Charts, and Classical Geography, and he also won the Annie Aldridge Award for Best Overall Achievement at the Convention

While the primary focus is on academics, the convention also offers students activities of a more leisurely nature, such as a dance, karaoke, and a talent show. As always, WCDS students enjoyed every moment of the experience, and they are already looking forward to next year’s convention.

Community Service

On the morning of Nov. 20, WCDS students helped Rappahannock Food Pantry volunteers distribute food to families for Thanksgiving; in the afternoon the students visited the Hawksbill Assisted Living Center in Luray and joined residents doing arts and crafts.

Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo

— Lisa Ramey