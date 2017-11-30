The Rapp for Nov. 30

Get gear here

More positive news for Sperryville, and hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts, and gear hounds, and who knows who else. Word has it that a “trendy outdoors themed retail experience” is coming to Main Street.

Or more specifically the building that most recently housed the Creekside Bakery and Deli (boy, do we ever miss the sandwiches, donuts and pies) where Main Street, Lee Highway and the Thornton River all merge into an ideal location for recreationists heading into Shenandoah National Park.

Sperryville resident Robert Archer, who also happens to be Sperryville chair of Businesses of Rappahannock, is the new proprietor. Archer promises to reveal more information about the one-of-a-kind shop in the coming months.

Look for a spring 2018 opening.

Safe worship

Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church in Sperryville Pastor Jon Heddleston, along with Deacons Dan Bailey, Terry Dixon and Ray Stamps, recently attended safety training for churches at the Prince William County Police Department.

The officers with the department’s crime prevention unit talked about how it is the responsibility of all members of the congregation, law enforcement, and surrounding community to work together to deter crimes that typically occur at churches.

“Reynolds’ leaders feel it is most important for the congregation to feel safe physically and spiritually while attending services and other events at our church,” explains the church’s social media administrator Machelle Bailey. “The 3½ hour training is called Worship Watch and Reynolds’ leaders inquired with Prince William PD a few months ago about attending.

“Prince William generously approved the request for ‘out of county’ church members to attend their training. Two weeks later, the Texas church shooting occurred. The Worship Watch training immediately filled to capacity and now has a more than 80 person waiting list. Reynolds’ leaders timing was perfect to attend the training . . .”

Bailey says it is her understanding that Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton plans to meet with Rappahannock church pastors in the future to discuss safety needs and precautions.

First Friday

As in First Friday at the Movies. And tomorrow night’s December feature presentation at the Little Washington Theatre is The Eagle Huntress. Showtime is 7 p.m. Cost is $6.

Starring Aisholpan Nurgaiv, Daisy Ridley, and Rys Nurgaiv, the R-rated adventure documentary follows Aisholpan, a 13-year- old nomadic Mongolian girl who is fighting to become the first female eagle hunter in twelve generations of her Kazakh family.

Through breathtaking aerial cinematography and intimate verite footage, the film captures her personal journey while also addressing universal themes like female empowerment, the natural world, coming of age and the onset of modernity.