Washington column for Nov. 30

Remember to shop local

With Thanksgiving behind us and the Christmas holiday right around the corner, it’s so easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holidays and forget to give thanks for all the gifts each of us has been blessed with. I hope that everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving.

According to the meteorologists, December will arrive sunny on the first day of the month. At the Rappahannock CFC Farm and Home store, December will be greeted with style! The employees are in full swing for Christmas. I talked with one of the employees on Tuesday and was told that they would be getting the store decorated for the holidays. The store is currently featuring many great Christmas gift ideas for the handyman, horse lover, farmer, toys for the kids, as well for the cook and homemaker. A assortment of Carhartt, sloggers boots, Red Wing boots and other winter accessories are also available for purchase. New last year were scarves for the ladies — they only have few left for that someone special — as well as candles to make your home smell so good. American-made pet treats that make great stocking stuffers are also available for your four-legged family members.

And don’t forget your feathered friends. CFC stocks a great variety of bird seed, suet and other treats, as well as a great selection of bird houses and feeders, including beautiful cedar houses.

Finally, the Rappahannock CFC Farm and Home also has a great selection of snow shovels, sleds and ice melting products, including a pet safe ice melt. Stop in and take a look at all the wonderful holiday and winter items now available at your local CFC.

Oh, and for the sweet tooth, they have Christmas candy. It would not be Christmas unless you get a bag of delicious candy to help to celebrate the holidays..

The staff (Santa’s helpers) is looking forward to seeing you and helping with your shopping. This includes the shops of Washington — all of which have nice selections of gifts for that special person. Stop by R. H. Ballard Art, Rug & Home, or the Inn at Little Washington’s gift shop, Geneva Welch Gallery, Gay Street Gallery, August Georges, or Ginger Hill Vintage Finds and Antiques on U.S. 211.

Hanukkah

Did you know that Hanukkah is just around the corner? This holiday known as the Festival of Lights begins at sunset on Tuesday, Dec. 12, and ends on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The ancient holiday celebrates the victory of Israelites over the Syrian Greek army. The miracle of Hanukkah is that one vial of oil, meant for one day, lasted for eight full days. Families celebrate Hanukkah at home by lighting the menorah (a sacred candelabrum with seven branches used in the Temple in Jerusalem), playing special games and eating symbolic foods. There are also songs and gift exchanges. Some of the symbolic foods eaten are deep fried, which symbolizes the oil used to light the Menorah in the Temple.

Christmas banquet

Gid Brown Bible Church in Washington invites all to its annual Christmas banquet at 5 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 9) at the Washington fire hall, with Pastor Don McCann, from Kingsport Tenn., as the guest speaker. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 540-937-4944.

Santa Claus

Santa Claus is coming to town on Sunday, Dec. 10, for the parade and festivities throughout the town from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Artisan Market and The Inn at Little Washington Winter Village Market begins at 11 a.m. The parade starts at 1 p.m. If you get here early, take a stroll through the town of Washington and check out the beautiful decorations.

The Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue will be selling hot dogs, french fries, coffee, hot chocolate, baked goods and cold drinks in front of the clinic before, during and after the parade. All proceeds to benefit the firehouse.

Watch out for Santa Claus at the Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue for their breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Come out and fill your tummy with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, hash browns, sausage gravy, biscuits, fried apples, juice, and coffee. Adults and kids 11 and older $8, kids 10 and under eat FREE! Moms be sure to bring your camera for those last minute pictures with Santa. And better yet, Santa will have a gift for all the children. I wonder if that includes me as well? I am still a kid at heart. For more information, call 540-675-3615 and speak with to one of their members.

Open studio

The Donna La Pré annual Open Studio and Sale will be on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3, from noon to 5 p.m. at 130 Fodderstack Road in Washington.

You won’t find the naturally dyed and printed scarves and textiles, charming embroidered and needle felted fairytale characters, botanical sculptures or plant-based Tender Flower products in shops. But every December, Donna La Pré opens her studio one weekend for a truly unique and local viewing and shopping event. Experience the magic! For more information, call 540-675-2365. Stop in and buy some Christmas gifts. Remember to shop local.

Living nativity

Come Join us for the 39th Annual Living Nativity on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the red shed beside the Rappahannock County Library in Washington. Sponsored by the Rappahannock United Methodist Charge, make a new family tradition by volunteering to be in the Rappahannock Living nativity scene. Each 25 minute shift is in need of people of all ages to be Mary, Joseph, three Kings, Shepherds and Angels. The costumes and animals are provided. Contact Judi Burke at 540-631-6103 or jnorthburke@gmail.com to sign up for a shift if you would like to be a part of this special event.

Jingle Bell 5K

Come out and enjoy the holiday season with the Jingle Bell 5K Run/Walk through Little Washington on Dec. 16. Registration for the 5K, which is sponsored by Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church Youth Group and Rappahannock 4-H, benefits the sheriff’s office’s “Shop with a Deputy” program.

Registration begins at 7:45 a.m at the Old Washington School (567 Mt. Salem Ave.); the walk starts at 8:45, 5K race/run at 9. Pre-register online at active.com for $25 (it’s $30 on race day), or walk for $20. Chip-timing offered, with runner awards for top male and female finishers and top 3 male and female finishers in 10-year age groups. T-shirts guaranteed for pre-registered; all else, while supplies last. There will also be door prizes and holiday music. For more information, contact Amy Burnett 540-675-3873 or Randy Clark at 540-631-4063.

Birthday wishes

Birthday wishes go out to a dear friend of mine, Doug Baumgardner, who will be celebrating his special day on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Have a wonderful week!