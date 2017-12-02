The balancing act

So named, as we must balance the least amount of taxpayer dollars against the most amount of needed services.

Research in the state of Maine shows that in order for deer ticks to survive they need at least 10 deer per square mile. We could never attain that here due to the proximity to the park and the fact that many landowners do not permit hunting.

However, due to the overpopulation of deer, we have implemented two initiatives to reduce population.

The county budget has a line item to pay for the processing of deer, which in turn is donated to the Rappahannock Food Pantry for distribution. Just take your excess deer to Manford on Route 211 between Ben Venue and Amissville or call 540-937-5892 or 540-522-2896.

The other initiative is the Earn-A-Buck Program (under the program, it is unlawful to take a second antlered deer on private lands in Rappahannock County prior to taking at least one antlerless deer, and it is unlawful to take a third antlered deer prior to taking at least two antlerless deer).

I intend to periodically submit articles to this newspaper in order to inform citizens of what this supervisor considers germane and, of course, to invite feedback.

Chris Parrish

Viewtown

The writer is a Rappahannock County Supervisor representing the Stonewall-Hawthorne District