Theatre spotlight: Chaise Lounge

Our family was profoundly moved by a film we saw several years ago, “Paper Clips”, about a middle school project that transformed a small Tennessee town.

This, from their website: “Paper Clips is the moving and inspiring documentary film that captures how these students responded to lessons about the Holocaust — with a promise to honor every lost soul by collecting one paper clip for each individual exterminated by the Nazis. Despite the fact that they had previously been unaware of and unfamiliar with the Holocaust, their dedication was absolute. Their plan was simple but profound. The amazing result, a memorial railcar filled with 11 million paper clips (representing six million Jews and five million gypsies, homosexuals and other victims of the Holocaust) which stands permanently in their schoolyard, is an unforgettable lesson of how a committed group of children and educators can make a difference.”

As you can imagine, we felt love and admiration for the families of Whitwell, Tenn. So it was stirring to recently be reminded of the movie again when we found out that Charlie Barnett, the composer of the film’s Emmy nominated musical score, will be performing with Chaise Lounge in the Town of Washington this Saturday evening at 8 p.m.

Yes, this composer of over 400 theatrical and television scores, is an accomplished jazz musician and Chaise Lounge is a brilliantly fun ensemble as illustrated by their tagline “Equal Parts Dry Wit and Dry Martini.” I recently listened to some of their albums to find out more about them. Of the several they’ve released, I narrowed it down to my top three favorites: Gin Fizz Fandango, dotdotdot, and A Very Chaise Lounge Christmas. Nice that they’ll be playing a mix of those three and more at Little Washington Theatre on Dec. 2. (If my husband is reading this, I like the idea of a very chaise lounge Christmas).

— Kendra Hendren

Go to littlewashingtontheatre.com or call 540-675-1253 for ticket information