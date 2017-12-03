By Alessandra Gelmi
I heard the first four measures of Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater in my head
A soprano sang, accompanied by flutes
I loaded the rifle
the shells were from Czechoslovakia
There were two of them side by side
A doe and a stag
I shoot with a gloved finger perhaps out of deference held the barrel of
blued steel pulled the trigger
and watched him fall almost human in the brush
Stock-still she stood beside him
ignorant of the violent habits of men Focusing beyond me, as if upon an
apparition She did not blink
wide-eyed as a madonna
Why hadn’t she run?
And so I watched with
an almost percussive remorse the felled stag
flickering with life
All fur, save for a patch
worn off his thick neck
where she had rested her head
for so long,
following his movements, his lead
I realized then, flutes are too thin for sacred music
I realized she was blind
Recoil appears in the poetry collection “Ring Of Fire” by Washington, D.C. resident Alessandra Gelmi, the 7-time national award-winning author of the novel “Who’s Afraid of Red.”
