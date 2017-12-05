Active member of Rappahannock community killed in Massies Corner crash

Louise Eastham, an active member of the Rappahannock County community and owner of the historic Ben Venue farm, has died from injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Saturday evening, Nov. 25.

She was 89 years old, according to the Virginia State Police, which continues to investigate the 5 p.m. two-vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Routes 211 and 522, otherwise known as Massies Corner.

By Ruthie Windsor-Mann

“She was one of those rare individuals who quietly went about serving others,” said the Rev. H. Miller Hunter, rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington, where Eastham was a longtime devoted parishioner. “Her reach was pretty broad and her friendships extended to all parts of society. She was constantly doing something for other people, genuinely caring for people. She went about serving the people of this county.”

When the Rev. Jennings W. Hobson III and his wife, Molly, had their rousing 2015 send-off from the congregation of Trinity, where Hobson had served 42 years as rector, it was Eastham, true to fashion, giving a heartfelt talk about the family’s impact on the Rappahannock County community.

According to state police spokesman Sgt. Les Tyler, Eastham was driving southbound on Route 522 in a 2010 Mercedes Benz when the vehicle struck a 2011 Ford van, driven by 57-year-old Kimberly M. Novak of Castleton, that was traveling westbound on Route 211.

The impact took place on the driver’s side of Eastham’s car, Sgt. Tyler said.

Eastham was flown by helicopter to Fairfax Inova Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

There was no report on whether Novak suffered injuries.

State Police Trooper S.J. Riddle is leading the accident investigation, which continues at this time. So far no charges has been filed.