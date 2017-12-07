Courthouse Row for Dec. 7

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Dec. 1

Jackson

Danny L. Metcalf Jr. to Danny L. Metcalf Sr. and Tammy J. Metcalf, husband and wife, 12.0100 acres, no cost, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 42-27A

Anne M. Hinnant to Matthew Austin Davenport and Taylor Ann Malinowski, lot 8, section 1 Rappahannock Park, $226,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 23A-1-1-8

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Erwin Opitz, Sperryville, Heat HVAC system, $5,900