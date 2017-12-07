Down Memory Lane for Dec. 7

June 2, 1999

Ed Barton, president of the Friends of the Library, made another generous series of offers at the Rappahannock County Library Board of Trustees May meeting.

On behalf of the Friends, he committed to the purchase of two new computers for the library, one to go to the director, with the director’s existing computer to be placed in the children’s reading room to help the library improve computer literacy. The Friends also committed to supporting a library expansion program to create a room to accommodate the growing number of library computers and to provide the funding for access to a journal database.

Board President Franklin Warner commented that it was the Library Board’s responsibility to consider the offers, and that such consideration would be placed on the agenda for a future meeting.

Spending a hour or two with Larry Sherertz gives one a good sense of how much this man cares about his job, and the community.

Sherertz, who was appointed sheriff in December following the resignation of Gary Settle, would like to continue serving in this capacity.

When asked why he would like to be sheriff, Sherertz replied that “I have a vested interest in the community. I became a resident here because I think it’s the best place to live.” Sherertz also commented that he wants to use “my experience, training and ability in the best way to benefit the community. The best way to do that is as sheriff.”

Sherertz and his wife, Meg, moved to Gid Brown Hollow nearly ten years ago from Northern Virginia. Born in Alexandria, Sherertz served in the U. S. Army from 1968 until 1970. He was initially based at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., where he worked for a few months with the military police. In 1969 and 1970, he served in Vietnam.

July 3, 2003

Two Rappahannock County candidates for office have been disqualified and their names will not appear on the Nov. 4 ballot: Todd Brown, candidate for county sheriff and Wesley Mills, candidate for the school board.

Because of discrepancies on their petitions and the way some signatures were obtained without being witnessed properly, both men wound up without the necessary names needed to qualify to run.

This is the first time in official memory that county politics has taken this turn.

That’s part of the story. The toll in human terms has left Mills, 41, chairman of the Rappahannock County School Board since 2001, devastated and in tears.

Meanwhile, Brown of Chester Gap, a former deputy sheriff, was disqualified after an investigation by the Virginia State Police and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

In Brown’s case, three of his nine pages of petitions were disqualified. Whereas Mills was required to obtain 50 signatures for his race, Brown and other candidates for sheriff were required to obtain 125.

Brown allegedly did not witness all the signatures on a petition but certified under oath that he did, according to documents in the county registrar’s office.

The Town of Washington’s auction last Friday and Saturday turned out to be a financial success and a wonderful time for the more than 500 buyers who came to bid on the contents of the Avon Hall estate.

According to Green Valley Auctions, the contents of the historic home sold for a total of $163,000. The town had bought these contents for $80,000 when it obtained the property. After commissions and other expenses, the town would retain $140,000 to $145,000, according to Mayor Gene Leggett.

The 330 registered bidders came from 16 states and telephone bids were received from New York and Utah.

Although Green Valley auctioneer Jeffrey Evans was surprised at the small number of “curious lookers,” he said he was very happy with the number of serious buyers who attended both days.

Many local residents were able to get some great bargains and have a keepsake from William Carrigan’s estate.