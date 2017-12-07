Meetings and notices for Dec. 7

Gray Ghost Winery is sponsoring a special holiday food drive to benefit the Rappahannock Food Pantry. All non-perishable food and monetary donations qualify you for a drawing to receive free tickets to one of Gray Ghost’s popular events. Last year more than 3,000 pounds of food was donated! Drop off or send donations to Gray Ghost, 14706 Lee Highway, Amissville, VA 20106. www.grayghostvineyards.com; 540-937-4869.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Friday, Dec. 8, due to an employee in-service training.

The Rappahannock County Democratic Committee will hold its December meeting on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 9:30 a.m. at the Town Hall, Washington. Coffee and light refreshments will be followed by the meeting at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome. If you have questions, please call Ross O’Donoghue at 540-987-8019.

RAAC’s Mitchell Arts Fund is holding a grant workshop on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Rappahannock County Library, Washington. All who are curious about the program and/or thinking of applying for a grant are welcomed and encouraged to attend. Members of the Mitchell Arts Fund committee will go over the 2018 grant application and new guidelines, and will answer your questions about submitting a proposal. Application and guidelines for 2018 grants are available on RAAC’s website raac.org. Since 2012, RAAC has awarded $160,000 to 50 Rappahannock artists and organizations — inspiring art and building community!

The Town of Washington meets on Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. Highlights from the agenda include the appointment of a Council member, and consideration of Planning Commission recommendations. Council may go into closed session pursuant to discuss a named Town employee.

Rappahannock County School Board meets on Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m. in the band room at Rappahannock County High School.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services meets Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Laura Wohlford at 540-825-3100, extension 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

The Town of Washington’s Architectural Review Board meets on Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to consider an application to build a shed/dog kennel at 30 Mount Prospect Lane, submitted by Charles and Deana Akre.

The Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority (RCWSA) meets at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, at Town Hall, 485 Gay Street, Washington.

An alert for talented local musicians and their parents: The deadline to apply to the Bland Music Contest is Friday, Dec. 15. Applications are available now for this crowd-pleasing music competition, sponsored by the Rappahannock Lions Club. The annual contest features Rappahannock’s young, home-grown musical talents performing at the Little Washington Theatre in February 2018. Applications are available by contacting Lion Spots Williams at 540-636- 4100 or Spotswood47@gmail.com. Participants must live in the county and/or be enrolled in schools located in Rappahannock. There are instrumental and vocal categories for both high school and elementary-middle school. Winners receive first, second, third place and honorable mention cash prizes and the chance to move up into state competition.

The Planning Commission of the Town of Washington will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. Highlights from the agenda include a review of the September meeting minutes and a review of the Town Zoning Ordinances.

Join Women In Worship Ministries, Inc., for a bus trip from Culpeper/Fredericksburg to Atlanta, June 18-21, 2018. See and visit the following venues: MLK Center for Non-Violent Change, Historic Ebenezer Church, Jimmy Carter’s Presidential Library, Centennial Park, Georgia Aquarium, Center for Civil and Human Rights Museum, World of Coca-Cola Company and Museum, CNN, Atlanta University Center (includes Morehouse College, Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University), shopping at Lenox Mall and Atlantic Station! Optional excursions to Six Flags over Georgia amusement park, and Atlanta Movie Tour. Reserve your seat NOW by contacting 540-661-2013, 540-786-8736 or email wiwministries@usa.com. First deposit of $100 due by Dec. 15, 2017. Payment plan available; all payments due by May 1, 2018. Double, triple, and quad occupancy available; all tour packages begin at $495. Some meals included in pricing.

Piedmont Beekeepers Association (NPBA) again hosts a seven-week session for those interested in becoming beekeepers. Classes begin Feb. 6, and continue from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville. The class “Meet-and-Greet” is 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 4. Texts, handouts and a one-year membership in NPBA are included in the course fee of $100 per person or family. Pre-registration required. Class size is limited and fills quickly each year. For more information, contact Karen Hunt at kahu9@juno.com or 540-937-4792. NPBA is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization serving Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, Orange and Madison counties.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Childcare from 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. Please contact 540-825-8786 or email ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.

The Rappahannock Clergy Association is sponsoring a bereavement group for folks struggling with grief over the death (recent or not) of a loved one, be that a parent, spouse, child, best friend, etc. This group will be facilitated by Danny Wilson, trained and experienced in facilitating such gatherings. The group is scheduled to meet for 6-8 weeks, every other Thursday from 10:30-noon, beginning in November. A local meeting place will be determined soon. Attendance in all or most group sessions is required. If you are at all interested in joining this group and/or have questions, please email Danny at rapplander@gmail.com.

Commit to Be Fit is a school-sponsored, grant-funded program that offers weekly exercise classes and wellness workshops for the Rappahannock County community. Through the generosity of the PATH Foundation, Commit to Be Fit was created to help promote healthier lifestyles for students, staff, and county residents/employees. All classes, workshops, and events are free of charge, open to the public, and held at the Rappahannock County Public Schools. For information on upcoming events, contact Holly Jenkins, Wellness Integration Specialist, at hjenkins@rappahannockschools.us.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join our volunteer teams in Culpeper, Fauquier, Rappahannock, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Basic requirements: you must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience. You must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. The compensation is thanks and gratitude. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825-3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers, whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please feel free to contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

Father Tuck Grinnell and John Kiser host a series of discussions titled “The Monks of Tibhirine: The Art of Living Together” at 5 p.m. Thursdays in the meeting room of St. Peter Catholic Church. The ongoing one-hour discussions each cover a chapter of Kiser’s 2003 book, “The Monks of Tibhirine: Faith, Love and Terror in Algeria.” Anyone interested in the art of living harmoniously in community can learn something from the monks (themonksoftibhirine.net). Anyone interested in understanding better what is happening in the Muslim-Arab world today can learn something from the complex history of Algeria, its descent into Hell during the 1990s, and its recovery — without Western help. For more, contact Father Tuck Grinnell at grinnellhorace@gmail.com.

Cub Scout Pack 316 meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Sit-n-Knit at the Knit Wit Yarn Shop, 45 Main Street, Sperryville (next to the post office), every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. (until 8ish). All are welcome, from beginners to the most skilled and experienced knitters. Bring your current project or let us help you find a new one. Call the shop at 540-987-8251 for more information.

Photography MeetUp Group “Documenting Your Experience” meets once a month, every fourth Saturday, at 3 p.m. at the Loft Studio & Gallery, 107B East Davis St., Culpeper. Email bugnote@aol.com or phone 540-717-0647 ahead of time to let us know you are planning to participate.

The Relay For Life of Rappahannock needs your help! If the 2018 event does not show growth, the event will no longer take place in Rappahannock County. Help save the Relay For Life of Rappahannock County. Register today by logging on to www.relayforlife.org/rappva to start a team, join the leadership team, host a fundraiser, participate in the kids’ walk, and attend the event which is May 19, 2018, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Rappahannock Elementary School.