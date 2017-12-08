Honored by recognition

I want to express my thanks and gratitude to those who were responsible for the Citizen of the Year honor I have been given. I am still not sure I am worthy and am quite sure there are others far more worthy.

But my father, in addition to imparting the “if you love what you do you’ll never have to work” wisdom, also told me that if someone pays you a compliment, thanks are in order; regardless of whether or not you feel you are deserving.

So thank you, and thank you to the countless others who inspired, and continue to inspire me to do my best, to be the best person I can be; for my family, for my career, and for my community. With kindest regards.

James E. “Jimmy” Swindler II

Rappahannock County Public Schools