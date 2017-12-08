Meet Emerald, your new best friend

By Staff/Contributed December 8, 2017 RAWL Dogs 0
Courtesy photo

Hello, all. I am a Red Heeler, young, about 40 pounds. Now you might ask, ‘A red dog?’ And what is a ‘Heeler?’ The ‘red’ is actually a reddish brown color covering my head and sprinkled throughout my white coat. My breed is called a Heeler because we originally helped Australian cattlemen herd large herds of cattle over long distances by nipping at their heels to keep them going.

A nice heritage but not what I plan for my life. I am very loyal and enjoy having a task. Cats OK, other dogs, not really. I’m ready for a home, maybe yours.

This past week, one of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 4385 Articles

The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.

Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*