Meet Emerald, your new best friend

Courtesy photo

Hello, all. I am a Red Heeler, young, about 40 pounds. Now you might ask, ‘A red dog?’ And what is a ‘Heeler?’ The ‘red’ is actually a reddish brown color covering my head and sprinkled throughout my white coat. My breed is called a Heeler because we originally helped Australian cattlemen herd large herds of cattle over long distances by nipping at their heels to keep them going.

A nice heritage but not what I plan for my life. I am very loyal and enjoy having a task. Cats OK, other dogs, not really. I’m ready for a home, maybe yours.

This past week, one of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.