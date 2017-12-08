School news for Dec. 7

Herren a huge hit

By Holly Jenkins

Former professional NBA player Chris Herren shared with Rappahannock County High School students the dangers of drug addiction and bullying during a Nov. 28 assembly. He told his powerful story of recovery following years of addiction.

Darlene Mathieson, a RCHS English teacher, said Herren’s presentation, sponsored by the PATH Foundation, “was probably the best that I have ever attended. It was so quiet in the auditorium that I could hear the students breathing. Chris certainly had their attention with the story of his life and his message of hope.

“We need more presenters like Chris and more opportunities for our students to talk openly about their challenging experiences and why they have chosen their paths in life. We need to provide them every chance to move forward to physical, emotional, and spiritual healing. The excess baggage that they may be carrying today, may be carried with them throughout their adult lives.

“ While they are young, we must give them opportunities to move through the trauma and crisis situations to true whole-health. We want them to experience success in life. Moving beyond the heartbreak of today is a part of that success. The feedback from my students has been entirely positive, and many have already contacted Mr. Herren for support and guidance.”

Added RCHS assistant principal Jimmy Swindler: “Chris Herren’s presentation was without a doubt the most powerful assembly, and message, I have heard in my career at Rapp. I have never seen so many students, and staff members, so visibly affected.”

Winter and fall

While winter sports are in full roll out, we still have a few final accolades to share from the fall for our Rapp athletes. But even before that, on Thursday, Virginia House Delegate Michael J. Webert, who represents Rappahannock County in Richmond, presented the RCHS Varsity Volleyball team with a resolution honoring last year’s State Championship season. What an honor, and congratulations to all!

Now, a correction to last week’s Fall Sports Awards listing. Nick Paratore was the recipient of the Junior Panther Boys Soccer MVP award, not his brother Matthew Paratore as originally listed. This schools editor regrets the error and hope the correction tips the sibling rivalry scales back into Nick’s favor.

And in one last post-season award note for our fall athletes, the Rapp Athletic Department was pleased to announce at last Wednesday’s Fall Sports Awards Celebration that two of our Varsity Volleyball players had earned All State recognition. Congratulations to sisters Sarah and Hannah East, both of whom were named to the Virginia High School League Group 1A All State Team for Girls’ Volleyball. Fans can congratulate the East girls at the next home girls basketball game, where both sisters will be on the court contributing to our basketball success.

First up this week in winter sports is the Scholastic Bowl, which has had two matches under its belt and has jumped out to a stellar four and oh record in the process. Coach Naser’s team opened its season on Nov. 27 with wins over Strasburg and George Mason. The latter was a very close match and a great start to the season, being the first time Rapp has beaten perennial powerhouse Mason since Rapp’s 2009 State Champ season.

This past Monday, Dec. 4, Rapp scored wins over Clarke and Central, with the former a closely contested match and the latter a 270-140 blowout. Special congrats go out to team members Jacob Sheffield, the leading scorer this season by far, and Lauren Petty, Alex Petty, Trustan Murrah, and Bryce Jones, all of whom have contributed vital points to the victories.

In between their two Bull Run District Matches the Scholastic Bowl squad competed in an invitational tournament at Cave Springs on Nov. 18, their performance there meriting a spot at a national tournament. Coach Naser is currently looking at options for national play and will announce soon both the team’s plans and their necessary fundraising activities to help pay for what will likely be a long distance trip, but one that will be an invaluable experience for the players.

The Rapp Scholastic Bowlers will be playing all away dates for the remainder of the 2017 calendar year but will be home for their fans on Jan. 8 when they host Central Woodstock, Clarke County, and George Mason in a Bull Run District Match.

On the basketball courts our Rapp teams have gotten their season openers and then some in, with victories already beginning to accumulate.

On the girls side of the court, Coach Brandon Burley’s Varsity team struggled to find a win in their first two contests, both at home against Stonewall Jackson and Skyline High Schools, but found that initial W this past Monday night on the road at Nelson County High School. Taking it to the wire in a thriller, the varsity girls brought home an overtime victory by a score of 44-42 over the Colonels.

Coach Jeff Atkins’ JV girls team has managed to notch two wins thus far on the season, taking their home opener in a 52-6 romp over Stonewall Jackson, dropping a home game to Skyline, and then matching their varsity squad with a win on the road at Nelson County, final score 36-32.

Both teams traveled to Riverheads this past Tuesday night, results too late for this article. Both teams then host Central Woodstock next Monday, Dec. 11, and then host again on the 13th when Riverheads comes to our gym.

In Varsity boys basketball Coach Mike Atkins team struggled early, suffering from injuries that depleted the squad, and dropped their first two away games to Stonewall Jackson and Skyline High School. This past Monday the boys hosted Nelson County and although they led at halftime were unable to hold onto that lead and ended up on the short end of a 48-53 score. However players and fans were proud of the effort and buoyed by the evident improvement, with the promise of competitive games to come.

On Monday Dec. 11 the boys varsity squad will host Central Woodstock and then on Friday Dec. 15 they return to the home gym and play host to Skyline High School. Rapp sports fans will want to make plans now to attend some games and be a part of the excitement that is Rapp Basketball.

On the Junior Panther Courts the Rapp Basketball program is fielding three teams, a boys and girls Junior Panther team and a boys; 6-7th grade team. Both boys’ teams had their first games this week, results too late for this article, with the 7th grade boys scheduled to play at home on Dec. 8 and again on Dec. 14 and the JP boys next scheduled to be home on Dec. 12. The JP Girls’ team will also be home on Dec. 8 and again on the 12th. Please see the Rapp Athletic Website for start times and opponents.

Last but not least, our Varsity Wrestlers have been hard at work under the tutelage of Coaches Paul Paratore, returning to the Rapp Wrestling program and bringing his years of experience and skill, and Kreighton Long. Varsity’s first match will be on Dec. 16 at Madison County, with their first home meet scheduled for Jan.3 when they host a Bull Run District tri-meet with George Mason and Madison County.

As always, all Rapp Public Schools athletic game and practice schedules can be found at the Rapp Athletic website at www.bullrundistrictva.org. Click on Rappahannock once in the site and you can create your own personalized schedule for your specific teams. Be sure to mark your calendars now for the upcoming winter contests and make plans to be a part of the excitement that is Rapp Athletics!

— Jimmy Swindler

Furbush honors

Francis Furbush of Huntly, a sixth grader at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, earned a place on the Principal’s List for the first quarter of the 2017-18 school year. Only students who achieve a GPA of 3.5-3.99 at Randolph-Macon Academy Middle School (grades 6-8) are named to the list.

Webb is the son of Barry Fletcher of Huntly.