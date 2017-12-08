Swindler a perfect choice

If ever there was a perfect choice for Citizen of the Year, it is Jimmy Swindler. ‘Young’ Jimmy was one of the first people we met when Alma and I came here twenty or so years ago. I’ve watched Jimmy and his family blossom over the years.

He is a great example of the kid who grew up here and stayed here and put his talents into the most important part of Rappahannock, our young people. In Jimmy’s case, those talents are many and varied. He is priming the pump for the next generation of Rappahannock leaders. Well done, Jimmy. Keep up the outstanding work!

Ben Jones

Harris Hollow