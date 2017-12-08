Swindler a perfect choice

If ever there was a perfect choice for Citizen of the Year, it is Jimmy Swindler. ‘Young’ Jimmy was one of the first people we met when Alma and I came here twenty or so years ago. I’ve watched Jimmy and his family blossom over the years.
He is a great example of the kid who grew up here and stayed here and put his talents into the most important part of Rappahannock, our young people. In Jimmy’s case, those talents are many and varied. He is priming the pump for the next generation of Rappahannock leaders. Well done, Jimmy. Keep up the outstanding work!
Ben Jones
Harris Hollow
Since I did nott keep up with Rappahannock News “Citizen of the Year” winners over the years, I could be wrong …..but, I’m guessing none have been among those kids who grew up here & continued their family legacies farming. To me, they are the true heros of Rappahannock….the core of the County ,not some public school employee.
If it weren’t for the true, “ Old Rappahannock” , hard-working farmers who work hard day in & day out…. there would be no Rapiahannock as we know it now. Most of the non-native people who have moved to Rappahannocjk have no appreciation of this….especially those who pontificate regularily in the Rappahannock News .
God Bless our farmers & farm workers.