Godspeed, Aline

Photo by John McCaslin

It was a fond farewell Tuesday evening for longtime Rappahannock County School Board Vice Chair Aline Johnson, who is stepping down after 18 productive years on the board. Schools Superintendent Shannon Grimsley (seen here to the right of Johnson) said Aline was not only a “great mentor,” but the very reason she arrived from Page County several years ago to teach in Rappahannock. Grimsley said

Aline told her when they were first introduced,“Don’t you know the best schools are over the mountain?” His voice choking with emotion, board Chairman John Wesley Mills said Aline has been “my right arm,” and he won’t ever forget her saying, “It’s OK for us to disagree, but we don’t have to be disagreeable.” Mills, who programmed his phone to read “School Mom” whenever the vice chair called, revealed that Aline prayed regularly for the Rappahannock school body, and no doubt she will continue to do so.