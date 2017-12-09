I owe how much?

Courtesy photo

It’s been a busy several days at the Rappahannock County Treasurer’s Office, with a steady stream of county residents appearing in person to pay annual personal property taxes that were due no later than Tuesday, Dec. 5 (late payments will be assessed a 10 percent penalty). Seen here, longtime Harris Hollow resident Jimmy DeBergh feigns shock while an amused county Treasurer Debbie Knick (far right) collects his taxes.