Washington column for Dec. 7

Student heroes march in parade

Word is out that days before the town’s Christmas parade and festivities, Thom Pellikaan’s home on Red Oak Mountain in Woodville will be active. Rappahannock County Soap Box Derby drivers and their families will be preparing foodstuff to be sold at their venue on Gay Street next to the Old Bank building.

Their bill of fare will include grilled brats with kraut and kosher pickle, chicken salad croissant sandwiches, country ham and biscuits, and hot mulled cider. The drivers will be donating a third of their profits to the Rappahannock Food Pantry. Pellikaan is also serving as Parade Director.

Thom also notified this column that after the selection of Jimmy Swindler as Citizen of the Year for 2017, Rappahannock High School students Ian Moore and Mark Guerreo were selected to carry the banner honoring Mr. Swindler in the parade, to be accompanied by fellow student Rosie Ochoa. These three students emerged as student heroes in the aftermath of the recent Rappahannock County Public School bus accident. During the parade this Sunday, it is encouraged that those attending show their appreciation for these participants and heroes.

CCLC marchers

Over Thanksgiving, Child Care Learning Center (CCLC) was thankful to receive a donation from Celestron of a new FlipView LCD digital handheld microscope. In the classroom and on the nature trails, the children have been examining the natural world up close — logs, stones, leaves, soil, bugs — and seeing details that are not visible to the naked eye.

The flipview has a LCD screen so even a young child can make observations. The microscope can be connected to a computer for even larger, more detailed images. Child Care Learning Center is looking forward to exploring the microscopic world.

CCLC will be walking in the parade and would love for other CCLC families to join them. Also, for their Christmas party, anyone wanting to attend a family singalong with CCLC it is on Thursday, Dec 14, at 5:30. If they are lucky they may see Santa come through on his fire truck. So kids, you better watch out and you better not pout, Santa might be coming!

Relay cookie sale

Rappahannock County American Cancer Society — Relay For Life will have a cookie sale on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Washington Baptist Church. You are invited to come to their 1st annual cookies for a purpose sale to support the 2018 Relay For Life.

All cookies will be packaged and ready to go. Choose from a variety of good treats. A good gift or hostess idea for Christmas. You can enjoy a cup of hot cider, hot chocolate or a cup of coffee.

Relay for Life will be held on May 19, 2018 at the Elementary School. You can sign up your team or join an existing team. Meet the individuals who work all year with Relay for Life planning for the year’s event. They contact the businesses and individuals in the area for support to help find a cure so patients can celebrate another birthday and another Christmas.

Christmas stories

Rappahannock County Library is having its Christmas Story Time at the Library on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m. There will be stories, crafts, and a special visit from Santa. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and bring cameras to get pictures of their children with Santa Claus. Any questions, please call 540-675-3780, or check out the Rappahannock County Library’s Facebook Page.

Middle Street move

The Middle Street Gallery will celebrate its return and re-opening in Little Washington with a public reception this Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The reception will also honor gallery member Rosabel Goodman- Everard, whose show, Doodling in the Dark, will run through Jan. 14. The gallery will also host visitors during Sunday’s Christmas parade. The gallery is at 325A Middle St., next to The Inn at Little Washington.

Living Nativity

Don’t forget this Saturday, Dec. 9, the United Methodist Church will be sponsoring a Living Nativity in the small red barn located just east of the Rappahannock Library from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Shifts of volunteers stand in costume in a reenactment of the birth of Christ, usually along with some small animals and music. The church reminds Rappahannock residents that this is a wonderful time to center on the reason for this season. All are welcome.

December babies

Birthday wishes go out to my dad, Pastor John Burke. He will celebrate his special day on Sunday, Dec. 24. Happy birthday, Dad! Also wishes go out to Mary Ann Kuhn, Dr. John McCue, Dennis Fairbrother and Hunt Harris. They all celebrate their day on Tuesday, Dec. 26. Wishes go out to a dear wonderful sister-in-law of mine, Mae Racer, who will be celebrating her special day on Sunday, Dec. 31.

I hope that Santa will leave them an extra gift for their birthdays.

Have a wonderful week, and keep warm, colder weather is heading our way!