Benevolent celebrity dinner on horizon

Formed in 2008 to provide emergency assistance to individuals and families with short-term needs, the 10th annual Benevolent Fund’s Celebrity Waiter Dinner is set for Saturday, Jan. 27, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Washington School House.

“It’s a concerted community effort to help provide much needed support to local families — help that can truly mean the difference between keeping the heat on or paying for a car repair,” says dinner co-chairs Jane Whitfield and Lindsay Sonnet. “Since 2010, the dinner has become the main source of funds for the program.”

The dinner is organized by a volunteer committee and community members, and is served by local “celebrity” volunteers. In addition to the price of admission, the enthusiasm of the waiters adds to the fun and entertainment, and encourages more contributions.

This year’s theme is “Meet Me at the Farmer’s Market,” so dress accordingly.

As was the case last year, the dinner will feature tapas-style buffet of hot and cold small plates, hors d’oeuvres, and mini-desserts supplied by Rappahannock restaurants. As usual, the evening entertainment will feature local music and entertainment. Decor will be pastoral, so dress accordingly.

This year’s guest waiters include Father Tuck Grinnell, Rev. Miller Hunter, John Lesinski, John Kiser, Mike Leake, Jeff Riley, Lesley Arnold, Bubby Settle, Doug Schiffman, Klaus Peters, Bud Meyer, Todd Summers, Ann Crittenden, John Jacquemin, Jane Whitfield, and several more to be announced.

“The waiter raising the most money in tips receives a fantastic prize, thus the competition among waiters is fierce,” according to the co-chairs.

Admission is $85 per person, but come with additional funds because there will be many opportunities to spend money for a good cause — including raffle and auction items. Waiters invite guests to their tables, but we’ve reserved extra seats so please email Jane Whitfield (janeewhit@gmail.com) to request a spot. Every effort will be made to seat everybody who would like to attend.

In lieu of attendance, we will happily accept a contribution. Visit our website www.rappbenfund.org to purchase online tickets, $10 raffle tokens, or to make a contribution. Please make checks payable to the Rappahannock Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 133, Washington, VA 22747. The Benevolent Fund is a registered 501(c)(3) and contributions are tax deductible as allowed by law.