Budding artists at Scrabble

Irene Timbers and Dorothy Mamalis, with artist Barbara Heile, put finishing touches on a lively collaborative painting at Scrabble’s Rappahannock Senior Center. Many seniors participated, leaving their colorful creativity on the large painting measuring an impressive 10 feet in length. Twice monthly painting sessions are supported by a grant from RAAC’s Claudia Mitchell Arts Fund.

