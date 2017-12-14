Boston tower needs carriers

As you may know, Community Wireless Structures, or CWS, has made a commitment to build a cell phone tower in Boston, and as of today Virginia Broadband has signed up as their one and only customer. Site work is already underway, and I’m excited to see this new addition in Boston.

Your help is needed, however, in collecting signatures to present to the major cell phone carriers so that those same providers might feel the need to co-locate their equipment on the new tower. This is a community organized and community wide event, so it goes without saying that our combined efforts will be needed to pull this off.

To this end, and with the help of Shashi at the Boston Store, we are running a Cell Phone Provider Signature Campaign. The campaign will run until Jan. 15, 2018. This means we need to collect a lot of signatures and generate a lot of interest in the next five weeks.

There are many ways that you can help, and here are just a few of them.

1. Stop by the Boston Store and ask to sign a cell phone provider preference form; they will have the form you need at the store.

2. Share that we are having a Cell Phone Provider Signature Campaign on Facebook and other social media platforms. Ask your friends and neighbors to stop by the Boston Store and sign up.

3. Forward this . . . to all those who might be positively impacted by a new cell phone tower in Boston. This would include friends and neighbors in Boston, Slate Mills, Round Hill, Woodville, Castleton, Scrabble, just to name a few. Please ask them to share as well. They can print the form they need and return it to the Boston Store at their convenience.

4. Ask your Garden Club, hunting buddies, church and book club friends to help spread the word — we need all hands on deck to generate interest — and we need a cell phone tower with cell phone service providers in Boston.

5. Write a short letter to the editor of the Culpeper Star Exponent, Culpeper Times or the Rappahannock News encouraging folks to stop by the Boston Store and share their cell phone provider preferences. I’m sure that Marla McKenna (mmckenna@starexponent.com), Jeff Say (jsay@culpepertimes.com) or John McCaslin (editor@rappnews.com) would be happy to hear from you.

6. Let me know if you have questions that I might answer.

I hope that every person within five miles of this new tower lets their voice be heard — and I’m counting on you to help get the word out.

Thanks in advance, and wish us luck — together we can do this.

Mike Murphy

Boston