Courthouse Row for Dec. 14

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Dec. 2-7
Hawthorne
Lillian D. Jenkins to Crystal D. Jenkins, 5.3624 acres, deed of gift, tax map 59-13C
Stonewall
John F. Dodson and Joseph Wayne Dodson to BB2-Scrabble Road LLC, parcel 169.5146, $546,009.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-60
Castleton
Betty Lou McCutchen to Betty Lou McCutchen, initial trustee or successors, of the Betty Lou McCutchen Living Trust, 21.5222 acres, deed of gift, tax map 40-50B
