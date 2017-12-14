Courthouse Row for Dec. 14

By Jan Clatterbuck December 14, 2017 Courthouse Row 0

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Dec. 2-7

Hawthorne

Lillian D. Jenkins to Crystal D. Jenkins, 5.3624 acres, deed of gift, tax map 59-13C

Stonewall

John F. Dodson and Joseph Wayne Dodson to BB2-Scrabble Road LLC, parcel 169.5146, $546,009.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-60

Castleton

Betty Lou McCutchen to Betty Lou McCutchen, initial trustee or successors, of the Betty Lou McCutchen Living Trust, 21.5222 acres, deed of gift, tax map 40-50B

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*