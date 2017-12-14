Down Memory Lane for Dec. 14

July 7, 1999

The word is out that Tanya Richey is vacating her Windflower Gallery at 307 Main Street, on the corner of Piedmont Street, in Washington. But a sign on the side of the yellow building will still read The Tanya Richey Studio. Mrs Richey vacated the shop on June 1, but she will occupy the apartment above and show her work from there.

“I love it here, but I don’t want to be here all the time,” says Mrs. Richey. “It doesn’t matter where I am. People find me. I’ve done shows in Scottsdale and I want to go back and do some more shows. But this is too nice a space to leave empty too long. It’s better to have someone here running it all the time.”

Twenty years ago, Jane Krebser bought the building and opened an art gallery. She sold small, expensive European paintings.

Nan Thomasson was next with a folk and craft retail shop.

Then Mary Simmons moved her Rush River store into the space with her fine crafts and art gallery. And Mrs. Richey bought the building three years ago when her husband unexpectedly passed away.

Susan McCarthy met Mrs. Richey years ago. Mrs. McCarthy had her own interior design business and has always been associated with the artistic community in Washington.

But now she is opening a business below Mrs. Richey’s studio and apartment. She is calling the shop, Cordelia & Company, after her mother’s grandmother, Cordelia Mann McGuire.

Despite the bone-melting heat this past Fourth of July weekend, Cooter’s on Lee Highway in Sperryville hosted thousands to their Grand Opening celebration.

Ben Jones and his wife, Alma, have apparently put together the right formula to attract out of town visitors to their modest “Dukes of Hazzard” museum and gift shop.

While the Washington Fourth of July celebration was suffering the effects of the afternoon heat, 3,000 or so Cooter’s fans were wandering through the gift shop, listening to live bluegrass music, eyeballing the General Lee ane the antique cars, tasting barbecued chicken with “Cooter sauce,” or waiting in line for the ever-present Cooter (Jones) to autograph a paper fan or photograph.

Sept. 18, 2003

For over 100 years Rappahannock National Bank has called the Town of Washington its home. That will all change as the bank closes its doors on Gay Street on Friday to move to a new 7,000 square foot location on Route 211.

This new building that Rappahannock National Bank President and CEO Michael Leake said is both larger and more modern than the current bank, will open on Monday, Sept. 22 and will offer several services that the former location was unable to provide.

Among these are three drive through lanes. Two of these will be staffed by tellers while the other will include a full service Automated Teller Machine that will enable customers to make both deposits and withdrawals after regular business hours, said Leake.

And the hours are changing too. While the bank formerly was closed on weekends, it will now have additional hours from 9 a.m. to 2 noon on Saturdays. Weekdays it will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with hours extended until six o’clock on Friday evenings.

But this is not all. The bank, Leake said, is the first commercial building in the county to have an elevator.

Leake said the bank also includes the latest in state of the art security and vault design. The new vault design includes a partition between customer Safe Deposit Boxes and the bank’s monetary holdings, thus allowing more security for both.

He does feel, however, that the company has done its best to downplay the bank’s presence on Route 211, in an area that he said is designated as a commercial overlay district in the county’s Comprehensive Plan and is perfect for relocation.

Rappahannock resident Amos Blanton will give a presentation on “Using Straight Vegetable Oil as an Alternative Fuel” at Rappahannock County Public Library on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

Blanton has converted his VW Jetta Diesel-engine car to run on filtered, used vegetable oil recycled from Ben Venue’s Ecow restaurant.