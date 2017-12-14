Early taste of winter

Photo by John McCaslin

Anywhere from three to five inches of snow fell on Rappahannock County over the weekend, and thanks in large part to VDOT anti-icing measures — and temperatures hovering a degree or two above freezing — little of the white stuff stuck to roads and highways. This wintry scene during the height of the early season snow storm on Saturday afternoon was captured at Jonas Jenkins’ farm on Fodderstack Road, just outside Washington town limits.