Elf in training

By John McCaslin

Fifteen-month-old Lila Fotenos of Brandy Station got into the holiday spirit — and salted pretzels — while attending a festive reception with her parents at the Old Bank building in Washington on Sunday, coinciding with the annual Christmas in Little Washington celebration. Children from all over the region, some younger than Lila, took turns holding consultations with Santa once the spectacular Christmas parade had wound its way through the historic town.