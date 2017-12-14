Elf in training

Fifteen-month-old Lila Fotenos of Brandy Station got into the holiday spirit — and salted pretzels — while attending a festive reception with her parents at the Old Bank building in Washington on Sunday, coinciding with the annual Christmas in Little Washington celebration. Children from all over the region, some younger than Lila, took turns holding consultations with Santa once the spectacular Christmas parade had wound its way through the historic town.
About Staff/Contributed 4405 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Be the first to comment