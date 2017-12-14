Fire and rescue calls for Dec. 14

Tuesday, Dec. 5
9:32 a.m. — September Song Lane, Washington, injury, companies 1 and 7
5:17 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 9
Thursday, Dec. 7
8:00 a.m. — Aaron Mountain Road, Castleton, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3, 4 and 5
8:26 p.m. — Rocky Lane, Huntly, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 4
10:34 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Sperryville. Motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2, 3 and 7
Friday, Dec. 8
2:35 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, company 1
12:29 p.m. — Richmond Road, Castleton motor vehicle accident, companies 3 and 5
Saturday, Dec. 9
7:59 p.m. — Dearing Road, Huntly, public service, companies 1 and 4
9:20 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Sunday, Dec. 10
6:29 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
2:47 p.m. — Rudasill Mill Road, Woodville, motor vehicle accident, companies 2 and 7
4:19 p.m. — Crest Hill Road, Flint Hill, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 4
5:46 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
10:02 p.m. — Middle Street, Washington, cardiac emergency, company 1
Monday, Dec. 11
2:41 a.m. — North Poes Road, Flint Hill, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7
12:31 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, public service, companies 1, 4 and 9
5:56 p.m. — Woodward Road, Sperryville, general illness, company 7
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
