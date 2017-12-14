Home again

Washington Mayor John Fox Sullivan officially opened the Middle Street Gallery on its return to the county seat after an absence of six years. Assisting with the ribbon-cutting is gallery member Rosabel Goodman-Everard (right), whose show, Doodling in the Dark, opened Saturday for a month. The gallery is located next door to the Inn at Little Washington.
