School news for Dec. 14

Author, 5th grader promote diverse abilities

Meet Me At The Mountain is a special story program that moves children on a quest for outdoor fun, and last week WCDS students enjoyed learning about the unique book and its inspiration.

The creator of the educational program, Mark Andrews, is the Founder/Executive Director of Therapeutic Adventures, Inc., an adaptive outdoor sports non-profit program that serves the needs of children and adults with disabilities. Meet Me At The Mountain brings downhill skiing to life for the book’s characters, just as Therapeutic Adventures provides outdoor sporting thrills for thousands of individuals with special needs.

By Lisa Ramey

Andrews shared his story and mission with WCDS students as he introduced his audience to his “wingman,” Brian Rehm, a fifth-grade student and athlete who was born with spina bifida. Brian uses a wheelchair, and he and his family have been a part of Therapeutic Adventures for the past six years. When asked by the students to pick his favorite sport, Brian grinned and said, “Ice hockey.”

Andrews showed the children the many different formats of Meet Me At The Mountain, including interactive DVDs with music and printed books with Braille, explaining the need for a variety of versions to reach as many children as possible. He defined unfamiliar terms for the students, such as cerebral palsy and autism, and shared ways everyone can advocate for easier accessibility with regard to buildings, outdoor spaces, and recreational and educational opportunities for all.

With an encouraging message of teamwork and a touching display of friendship, Mark Andrews and Brian Rehm taught everyone important life lessons. After the special visit students began writing thank you cards to Mr. Andrews and Brian. A few of their sentiments are shared below:

“I appreciate that you help people with disabilities do things like ski.”

“Thank you for teaching me about different abilities. I also like your book.”

“Thank you, Brian, for coming and showing us what a disability means.”

Resolutions pass

The Wakefield Country Day School upper school students traveled to Washington D.C., to represent the Delegation of Venezuela in the Model Organization of American States.

Once there, the students drafted and debated policy and resolutions to promote unity between all countries in the Americas. The representatives had great success at the conference and were able to pass all of their resolutions.

Courtesy photo

Christmastime

By Lisa Ramey

Happiness and cheer filled the stage this month of December when Snoopy and the Peanuts gang entertained WCDS children in grades PS-6.

Snoopy was played by Fielding Christopher, Charlie Brown by Daniel Fletcher, and Lucy by Shiloh Phelps.

— Lisa Ramey

Nurses aides

Courtesy photo

Rappahannock County High School students are already studying to become certified nursing assistants (CNA’s) thanks to a joint studies program with RappU in Sperryville.

RappU offers students, high school or older, an entire nurse aide training lab: a large classroom equipped with three hospital beds, life-like manikins, and extensive array of medical devices, equipment and supplies. If you didn’t know better you’d swear you were standing in a hospital ward.