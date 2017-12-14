Still counting on Aline

What a pleasure it was to celebrate Aline Johnson on Tuesday, December 5. I have known Aline for many years and join our community in thanking her for her service as the Piedmont School Board member for the Rappahannock County Public Schools.

Whether at a School Board meeting, at a school event (she seemed to attend every single one!), at a Headwaters meeting (our School Board representative for many years), at a Lions Club party (Carson was a charter member), at church (she attends two), or out and about in the county, Aline always brings a bright smile, twinkling eyes, and positive energy into a room.

She is consistent in her commitment to Rappahannock County children and the adults who care for them and in her commitment to civil discourse (we can disagree without being disagreeable). She is “old school” in the best sense of the word. While we will miss her service as a school board member, we count on her to continue to use her influence for the good of our county.

With appreciation and admiration,

Kathleen Grove

Woodville