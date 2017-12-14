Sure sign of Christmas

By Staff/Contributed December 14, 2017 Photos 0
Photo by John McCaslin

As Rappahannock resident Vinnie Lainson puts it, “Nothing says Christmas like a pickup with just a touch of festive lights.” And we discovered just that around dusk on Saturday as the season’s first snow storm wound down. The colorfully decorated truck belongs to Matt Norman and can be seen on Route 522 in heart of Woodville.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 4405 Articles

The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.

Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*