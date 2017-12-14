Sure sign of Christmas

As Rappahannock resident Vinnie Lainson puts it, “Nothing says Christmas like a pickup with just a touch of festive lights.” And we discovered just that around dusk on Saturday as the season’s first snow storm wound down. The colorfully decorated truck belongs to Matt Norman and can be seen on Route 522 in heart of Woodville.
