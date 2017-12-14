I was pleased to read John Lesinski’s commentary in last week’s Rappahannock News. I think it is high time someone stood up to Page Glennie’s ill-informed badgering and bullying of the Board of Supervisors. I understand that Mr. Glennie wants the Board of Supervisors to be accountable, transparent and good shepherds of our tax dollars but it seems he has forgotten the old maxim, “You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.”

With astonishing hubris, as the self-appointed protector of the County, Mr. Glennie passed out a “To Do” list to the Board of Supervisors at the last meeting. So I thought I would pass along a “To Do” list for Mr. Glennie:

1. Do your homework and check it twice. No more made phony numbers please.

2. Practice your white board presentation.

3. Apologize to the Board of Supervisors for constantly hectoring them.

4. Apologize to Peter Luke for suggesting he is corrupt.

5. Let the new County Administrator do his job without your interference.

6. Quit complaining about market based salaries.

7. Encourage Konick to drop his frivolous lawsuits that are costing taxpayers thousands of dollars.

8. Take a deep breath, relax and remember why you live here.

Martin Woodard

Sperryville